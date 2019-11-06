Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Alois Mendenhall

Alois Mendenhall Obituary
Alois Mendenhall

Alamogordo - Alois A. Mendenhall

Alois A. Mendenhall, 96, passed away on October 27, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was born on August 27, 1923 in Winter, Wisconsin to Edward and Bessie (Gardner) Mendenhall.

Alois served in World War II. He lived in Michigan most of his life, until 1973 when he moved to Alamogordo. He worked at Holloman Air Force Base and was a certified welder. He welded the sleds for the test track. He enjoyed raising his hunting dogs, hunting and fishing. He had many friends in New Mexico.

Survivors include one brother, Eugene Mendenhall; daughter, Wanda Mendenhall; granddaughter, Kimberly Binns; grandson, Jacob Williams; great granddaughter, Lily; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Jane; father, Edward Albert Mendenhall; wife, Helen; daughters, Ellen Jayne Yeater, Julie Ann Mendenhall; several brothers and sisters.

The Mendenhall family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services. Cremation will take place at PCS.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
