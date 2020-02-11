|
|
Alwyn E Nichols
Alamogordo - Alwyn E. Nichols, Jr. passed away on February 8, 2020 in Alamogordo, NM at the age of 93. Alwyn was a loving husband and father and a good friend to many. He was a loved member of the Ruidoso Baptist Church in Ruidoso, NM. He was born February 14, 1926 in Chesterville, Maine to Alwyn, Sr. and Eleanor Nichols.
Alwyn was preceded in death by his wife Vivian, daughter Pamela, and brothers Adelbert, Tim, and Dana. He is survived by son David (Diane); two daughters, Diane Heyward (Samuel) and Nancy Weaver; two sisters, Elizabeth Jones and Lois Seamon; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held at the Ruidoso Baptist Church on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 am. A brief graveside service will be held at 2 pm later the same day at the Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo, NM.
The Nichols family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020