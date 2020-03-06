|
|
Amalia Bills
Alamogordo - Amalia Bills of Alamogordo, went to be with her savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Molly, as she was known, was a lifelong resident of Alamogordo. She raised her children and took great joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the VFW. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and legendary cooking. She was a devoted daughter, sister, and proud mother. She was known as Nanny to her grandchildren and will be forever loved and deeply missed by her family.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Blasa and Maximo Garcia; her brothers, Steven, Ernesto and Armando; and sister Jovita. She is survived by her children, Selina, Joe and Isreal. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her sister, Matilda.
The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church with Father Tom Hoffman, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
A reception will follow interment at St. Jude Parish Hall.
The Bills family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020