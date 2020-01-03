|
|
Amanda H Gonzales
Alamogordo - Amanda H. Gonzales, 82, peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM. She was born on June 25, 1937 in Basuchil, Mexico to Tomasa and Gilberto Herrera. She married her husband Transito Gonzales Jr of 61 years and migrated from Mexico, where she built a home and future for her family. She retired from the Alamogordo Public Schools after 21 years. She was an avid seamstress and she always made sure her husband, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren knew that they were loved unconditionally.
Survivors Include her husband Transito Gonzales Jr., Daughters, Guadalupe Valenzuela (Daniel), Carmen Valenzuela (David), Rosario Garner (Larry), Manuela Jones (John) and Amanda Stokely (Richard), Grandchildren, Ysella Tellez, Daniel Valenzuela III, Steven Valenzuela, Sarah Gonzales, Anthony Valenzuela, Jonathan Jones, Jennifer Shaffer and Christopher DeWitt II, Great Grandchildren, Liliana Tellez, Andrew Tellez, Madeleine Shaffer and Colin Shaffer.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Elvira Morales, Bertha Valadez, Rosa Maria Vasquez, brother, Manuel Herrera and father and mother Tomasa & Gilberto Herrera.
The Vigil with Rosary for Amanda Gonzales will be recited at 10:30 am, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Martin Cornejo, Celebrant.
Graveside service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetary, 1300 E. First Street in Alamogordo following the mass.
The reception will be held at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall following the graveside service.
Pallbearers: Daniel Valenzuela III, Steven Valenzuela, Anthony Valenzuela, Jonathan Jones, Christopher DeWitt II, Andrew Tellez and Liliana Tellez.
The Gonzales Family would like to thank Sharon, Janet, Claudia and all of the wonderful staff at the Alamogordo Home Care & Hospice for taking such good care of our Mother.
The Gonzales Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020