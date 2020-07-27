1/
Andrew Philip Schmitt
Andrew Philip Schmitt

Sherman - Andrew Philip Schmitt was born on May 6, 1982 in Alamogordo, New Mexico and passed into eternal life with our Lord on July 25, 2020 in Sherman, Texas, after an extended hospital stay.

Andy graduated from Alamogordo High School in 2000 and from Texas A&M University/Commerce in 2006. He was a huge football fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, having played football in high school, as well as running track.

Andy was employed by Relogistics LLC in Terrell, Texas.

Andy is survived by a loving family including his wife, Hannah Schmitt of East Tawakoni, TX; parents, Phil and Darlene Schmitt of Point, TX; and sister, Kelli Crocher and husband Garrett of Tulsa, OK. Andy especially loved his little nephew, Kody.

A memorial service honoring Andy's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Braaten officiating.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jul. 27 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
(903) 581-2008
July 28, 2020
Sweet Thought Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brandy Hays
July 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Hannah and all of the Schmitt family. Rest in Peace our sweet friend Andy Schmitt. ❤
Ernest & Brandy Hays
Friend
