Angel Ramos
Alamogordo, NM - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Angel L. Ramos our loving and devoted Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend to all those lives he touched, on September 16, 2019.
Born in Tularosa, New Mexico on February 14, 1937, he was 82 years old.
During such time he witnessed an incredible change in his life, having served in the United States Air Force from October 4, 1956 - March 1, 1960 as a Fire Protection Specialist. After returning to New Mexico he married Patricia Gallegos and started his family. They moved to Bakersfield, CA where he became a successful body and paint repair man. Later he returned his family to New Mexico in 1974, where he spent the remaining years of his life. His life was filled with everyday experiences. The pride he felt for his family as it grew, was beyond the words of love and gratitude he felt for each and every one of us.
He was the beloved Father of Angel P. Ramos, Nancy L. Ramos and David R. Ramos, as well as a beloved partner of Ethel Chavez.
Predeceased by his devoted Family and Wife, Patricia G. Ramos; Son, Davide R. Ramos; Mother, Rebecca L Ramos; Father, Sesario Ramos; Sister, Lucille Baros; Sister, Lydia Leyva; and Brother, Gilbert Ramos, all who he knew would embrace him with love and excitement when he arrived to his promised home.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM for the Rosary and 10:00 AM at St Francis De Paula Catholic Church in Tularosa, NM. Celebration of his life will be immediately following the burial at the Ranch at 117 Dirt Road until 6PM.
Pallbearers include: Angel Ramos, Chris Ramos, Joseph Ramos-Campanelli, Justin Ramos, David Ramos, and Jason Ramos.
The Ramos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019