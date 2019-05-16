Services
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
705 Delaware Avenue
Alamogordo, NM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
705 Delaware Avenue
Alamogordo, NM
Alamogordo, NM - Angela Jane Stubbe is moving to a new home that her father in heaven has made for her.

She is looking forward to being reunited with her husband, John Stubbe, who has promised to decorate the home with diamonds and roses and have endless nights of dancing! Joining them in their home are Angie's sisters, Margaret Matta, Mary Sanchez, and their brother, Louis Matta Jr. and father, Louis Matta.

Waiting to join her one day is her mother, Frances Matta; her two sons, Mike Guerin (Bev) of Alamogordo and Robert Guerin of Santa Rosa; three wonderful stepchildren, Dwayne and Paul Stubbe (Rosa) and Donna Katzman all of Texas. Also waiting are her sisters Annie Gutierrez (J.J.) of Las Cruces, Sandra Padilla (Robert) of Louisville, MT and Laurie Matta of San Antonio, TX; her brothers, Steve Matta (Gabby) of Alamogordo, David Matta of Hondo, Rudy Matta (Julie) and George Matta (Ana) of Roswell. She enjoyed the love of her grandchildren, Alex Ealy, Izabella Guerin, AnthonyGuerin, Robert Guerin, Sofia Guerin, Amanda, Amber, Beth Jonathon, Jennifer, Jerri, Jorja, and Travis Stubbe and several great grandchildren! They all loved their Gramdma Honey, as she was so affectionately called.

She earned her nursing pin in 1986 and was a nurse for nearly 30 years! She worked in Arlington, Texas, Hobbs, Portales, and Alamogordo. She is now trading her nurse's cap for her angel wings!

Please join us in celebrating her promotion where we can all wish her a happy send off in style at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Friday, May 17, 2019. Rosary will be at 10:30 am followed by Mass at 11:00 am.

The Stubbe family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc. to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on May 16, 2019
