Ausborn Hiles
La Luz, NM - Ausborn Glover Hiles born in Bent, New Mexico on May 8th 1936 has left us to be with the Lord on May 28th 2020. Mr. Hiles lost his battle to pneumonia.
Mr. Miles loved life and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. As a teen Mr. Hiles enlisted in the Navy and learned to work with heavy equipment. Jr. met his wife, Sandra Jean Hiles. They had 6 children, Timmy Woodward, Terry Hiles, Cindy McLain, David Hiles, Mitchell, Scottie and Jayson Hiles. They also had several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Hiles loved to be in the family orchard and spoiling all his grandchildren.
All who met Mr. Hiles loved and adored him. He was a very kind, strong man who would help anyone.
The family will be having a memorial service Saturday, June 6 at 618 Labrocita Canyon Road at 11:00 AM. Feel free to come join them in sharing some of the old stories and memories you may have of our father, grandfather, brother and friend.
The Hiles family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.