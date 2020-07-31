Barbara Branum
Alamogordo - Barbara Jeanne Branum, 88, passed away on July 19, 2020 in La Luz, New Mexico. She was born on October 4, 1931 in Carrizozo, New Mexico to Clinton Albert and Jeanne Elizabeth (Reily) Branum.
She completed school in the Carrizozo School system and attended New Mexico State University-A.
She retired in November of 1986 from the Department of Defense.
A member of a number of organizations includes Daughters of American Revolutions, Plantagenet Society, Magna Carta Dames, Knights of the Garter, Board of Directors of Rio Grande Historical Collections of New Mexico, Past President of the Alamogordo Music Theater, Gallery of La Luz, Lincoln County Historical Society, Board of Directors of Community Concert Association, Featured in Who's Who in Executives and Professionals in 1994, VP in Carrizozo's Historical Society, Member of the Regional Task Force of Rural Economics through Tourism Committee in Lincoln County.
Barbara descended from pioneer families of Lincoln County, the Grey Family who founded Capitan, Seaborn and Sarah; Thomas and Nancy Williams Henley of Nogal; Lin and Nellie Grey Reily of White Oaks, Carrizozo and Capitan.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Eizabeth Branum and father, Clinton Albert Branum.
The Branum family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
