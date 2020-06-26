Barbara Kidwell
Alamogordo - Barbara Ann (Serna) Kidwell, 72, left this earth peacefully with her family by her side to join our Heavenly Father and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She was born on April 24, 1948 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Raymond Vigil and Adelina (Chacon) Serna. There is comfort and peace knowing she is rejoicing in Heaven with a new body after shedding the bonds of her earthly one. We rejoice with her, "For when we were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, so that as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life." Romans 6:4
Barbara and Dale were married on June 6, 1967. She began her career as a licensed Cosmetologist. She held various employment positions throughout the Alamogordo community to include, grocery cashier at WalMart Retail Store, Mortuary Cosmetologist with Hamilton Funeral Home and Cosmetologist at WalMart Smart Styles Hair Salon.
Barbara was a woman who was full of energy and vitality, always looking for some new adventure or travel. She loved riding roller coasters at amusement parks, dancing, going out to eat with family and baking during the holidays. She was caring, unselfish, empathetic, loved people, was always willing to help others, and absolutely loved having family, friends coming over to the house to hang out for the day!
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dale Kidwell; brother Jesse Serna and wife Christine, of Alamogordo, New Mexico; daughter, Annette Black and husband Donald, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; son Dale Ray Kidwell, of Alamogordo, New Mexico; son Jeffrey Kidwell, of Bossier City, Louisiana; daughter, Sabrina Holmes and husband Todd, of Alamogordo, New Mexico; fifteen grandchildren, Scottie, Riley, Cassidy, Corey, Cody, Tanner, Cayleigh, Alison, Megan, Malia, Alec, Freddy, Raelynn, Travis, and Raquel; five great grandchildren, Carolann, Athena, McKenzi, Cambrie and Austin.
She was preceded in death by her father Ray Vigil Serna.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Christ Community Church in Alamogordo, New Mexico on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Pastor John Cantu officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks should friends desire, contributions may be made to <https://ipffoundation.org/> whose mission is to advocate and fund raise for the most promising research to accelerate cures and end idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
The Kidwell family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
