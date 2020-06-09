Barbara Nichols
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Nichols

Alamogordo, NM - Barbara Ann Nichols was born September 27, 1938 in Welch, TX to Dessie Mae Rose & Homer Albert McDaniel.

Barbara is survived by her spouse, Donald V. Nichols; Her brother Larry McDaniel and sister Ellie Conrad and husband Dennis Conrad of Erin, TN; Her three children Darrell McDonough Sr., Cheryl Carroll and spouse John Carroll, and Laurel Marinell. She is survived by grandchildren Tessa Tylor, Thomas McDonough IV, Darrell McDonough Jr., Jessie McDonough, Michael Wolf, Shawna Wolf (Espiritu), David Wolf III, Rebecca Padilla, Candice Marinell (Bisson) and husband Mitch Bisson, Lukas Marinell and wife Virginia Marinell; Grandchildren Bryan Bruemmer, Brandy Gaskins, Kaitlin Young, Rylee Espiritu, Liam Espiritu, Isaac Padilla, Celeste Padilla, Nathan Padilla, Persethany Rigales, Angelina Marinell, Noah Marinell, and William Marinell.

Barbara was loved by many extended relatives. Barbara was preceded in death by her youngest son, Robert F. Barker.

Barbara was a brilliant storyteller, animal lover, prankster, and knew no strangers.

There will be a graveside service at Monte Vista Cemetery on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at 3:00 pm.

The Nichols family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved