Barbara Nichols
Alamogordo, NM - Barbara Ann Nichols was born September 27, 1938 in Welch, TX to Dessie Mae Rose & Homer Albert McDaniel.
Barbara is survived by her spouse, Donald V. Nichols; Her brother Larry McDaniel and sister Ellie Conrad and husband Dennis Conrad of Erin, TN; Her three children Darrell McDonough Sr., Cheryl Carroll and spouse John Carroll, and Laurel Marinell. She is survived by grandchildren Tessa Tylor, Thomas McDonough IV, Darrell McDonough Jr., Jessie McDonough, Michael Wolf, Shawna Wolf (Espiritu), David Wolf III, Rebecca Padilla, Candice Marinell (Bisson) and husband Mitch Bisson, Lukas Marinell and wife Virginia Marinell; Grandchildren Bryan Bruemmer, Brandy Gaskins, Kaitlin Young, Rylee Espiritu, Liam Espiritu, Isaac Padilla, Celeste Padilla, Nathan Padilla, Persethany Rigales, Angelina Marinell, Noah Marinell, and William Marinell.
Barbara was loved by many extended relatives. Barbara was preceded in death by her youngest son, Robert F. Barker.
Barbara was a brilliant storyteller, animal lover, prankster, and knew no strangers.
There will be a graveside service at Monte Vista Cemetery on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at 3:00 pm.
The Nichols family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.