Barbara Sue Graham
Barbara Sue Graham

Barbara Sue Graham, 74, went to be with our Savior on August 22, 2020.

Barbara was born on March 27, 1946, in Carrizzo Springs, TX to Merle Frost and Lamar Trammell. She was a Rhema Bible College graduate and conducted women's Bible studies in Alamogordo, NM and led prayer groups in Wichita Falls, TX. Barbara had a heart for ministering to women and family. One of her favorite passages in the Bible was Psalms 91. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Graham and her mother, Merle Frost.

Barbara is survived by her brothers C.L. (Sherri), Tommy (Mary), and Travis Cox and seven children Susie Land, Yvette Kovalcik (John), Wesley Land, Connie Dencklau, Jenny Moore (Dusty), Angela Lasyone, and Samantha Funovits (Ted). Her grandchildren Amber Graham (Cotton); Jessica Sterling (Jason); Chanel and Nykolas Sidi; Arron, Brandon, and Amanda Land; Deonna Hutton (Kyle); Adam and Austin Spencer (Madison), Kailey and Shyann Dencklau; Mason (Kylie), Kinsley, Reagan and Ryan Moore; Adriona Lawson and Cody Wilson. She was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren.

On August 31, 2020, there will be a celebration of her life with Visitation at 9:00 am and services at 10:00 am at the Elmwood Funeral Home in Abilene, TX. Interment will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery immediately following.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
09:00 AM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
AUG
31
Service
10:00 AM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
AUG
31
Interment
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
