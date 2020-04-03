|
Barbara Virden
Tularosa, NM - Barbara Joan (Harcrow) Virden, 80, passed away on March 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born on December 11, 1939 in Capitan, New Mexico to James D Harcrow and Margaret Hagee
Survivors include her husband, Marlin Virden; sons, Terry Skaggs, Eugene Virden of Tularosa, NM, Buddy Virden, of Tularosa, NM; daughter, Judy Virden, Tularosa NM; grandchildren, Joe, Robert, and Zack Skaggs, Marlina Virden, Dwain and Travis Virden; great-great grandchildern. brother James Harcrow; and sister Shirley Harcrow Ison.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Hagee; father, Jame D Harcrow; son, Wendell; sister, Pam Breidhaupt.
The Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date
The Virden family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services. Cremation will take place at PCS.
To sign the online register book, please visit https://www.scenicchapel.com/.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020