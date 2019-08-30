|
|
Beatrice McKinley
Alamogordo, NM - Beatrice McKinley, 78, peacefully went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019 in Alamogordo, NM surrounded by her family. She was born on November 28, 1940 in Arabela, NM. She lived her life in devotion to her family, friends, and anyone who came across her path. Her kindness, patience and loving manner will be missed but never forgotten. She was an active member of the Catholic faith community. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, David McKinley. Nine children, Rene Medina (Edward), Virginia Miranda (Daniel), Brian McKinley, Yvonne Mele, Diana Wayne (Tom), Ester Zanelli (Mike), Richard McKinley (Nicole), Selena Barajas (Pedro), Amanda Pannell (Gerro), 27 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be said at 10:00am, Mass will begin at 11:00am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 705 Delaware, Alamogordo, NM, on Friday, August 30, 2019. Reception to follow.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019