Mayhill, NM - Becky Inagene (Nunn) Varbel
1955-2020
Becky Varbel, 64, of Mayhill, New Mexico passed away March 26, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico with her family by her side. She was born July 1, 1955 in Cisco, Texas to William and Margie (Hallmark) Nunn.
Becky was a beloved wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of the NRA. She had many talents; She loved quilting and was part of a quilting group with Ruth Vaughn and Jan Russell in Alamogordo. She made many beautiful quilts for her family and friends. She loved sewing, quilting, crocheting, painting, gardening and teaching her children and grandchildren all of these wonderful talents. She grew the most amazing garden and canned for her family. She had an amazing green thumb. She was a leader for the Mayhill 4-H club for many years in the 80s and 90s. She loved spending time with her husband, grandchildren, great grandchildren and children. She had a love for animals and had a variety.
She loved her family as it was her life. She always told her children that "We are rich in "love"" with family.
She was preceded in death by her father William Nunn, mother Margie Nunn, two brothers, Kit Nunn and Leelan Nunn, nephew Jedidiah Wood and niece Jenna Bevers.
Survivors include her husband Clifton (Bub) Varbel, son Jamie Varbel and Grace; three daughters Tammy Varbel, Sam Quick and David, Sara Neudorf and Josh; 14 grand kids; Montana Skaggs and TJ, Dakota, Laura, Dylan, Dewell, Jason, Koren, Lelan, Lane, Bryce, Kiera, Livia, Foye and Matthew; 2 great grand kids; Shawn and Colleen; 4 brothers and 7 sisters; Doug Nunn of Deming, NM, Debbie Kresge and Ralph of Spring, TX, Susan Wood and Jim of Deming, NM, Richard Nunn of La Luz, NM, Freddia Bevers of La Luz, NM, Brenda Rogers of La Luz, NM, Jonroy Nunn and Genger of La Luz, NM, Jeannen Green and Dale of Cloudcroft, NM, Shanon Nunn and Jolene of Deming, NM, Shawn Nunn of La Luz, NM, and Shelby Nunn of Rimrock, AZ. She has 25 nieces, 24 nephews, 44 great nieces and 40 great nephews. She has many friends that were dear to her as well.
As of now, a memorial will be announced at a later date.
The Varbel family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020