Ben Pickering
Alamogordo - Ben E Pickering, 85, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020.
Ben was born in 1935 in South Fulton, Tennessee to Benard and Hattie (Lankford) Pickering. Ben proudly served in the U.S. Military - both the Marines and Air Force - and worked many years in civil service at Holloman AFB, New Mexico.
Ben loved gardening, animals, and most of all, his family and friends. He was a kind and gentle soul and will be lovingly remembered by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Ben was preceded in death by his son, David, and both of his parents.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Stella M (Byrne) Pickering - Alamogordo, NM, and six brothers and one sister - all of Tennessee.
Ben will be interred at the Fort Stanton Veterans Cemetery in Fort Stanton, New Mexico. Because of the current COVID-19 situation, military honors will be conducted at a later date.
The family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.