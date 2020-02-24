|
Benjamin L. King, II
Benjamin L. King II (aka "Mr. Blue"), age 77, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born February 14, 1943 in Honolulu, Hawaii, a graduate of Balboa High School, San Francisco, CA, in 1960, and received his AA from NMSU-A in 1988. Mr. King served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and retired in February, 1983. During his career he received the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. One of his proudest achievements was supporting the landing of the Space Shuttle Columbia at White Sands Missile Range, NM in March of 1982. After a full military career, Mr. King found his life's passion in Children's Ministry: a second career spanning over 20 years. He touched the hearts of hundreds of children over several generations. He created and headed numerous programs at three different churches (Christ Community, Grace Methodist, and Cottonwood Christian Fellowship) and in the Alamogordo community. Some of these programs include Kids of the Kingdom, Kids' Krusade (VBS), Copy Cats, The Jesus Kids, The Good News Gang TV show, Word Warriors, Zoo Crew, puppetry and clowning ministries, and many others. In addition, he led Bible studies with the homeless at the House of Prayer shelter, taught ministers and children during a mission trip to Kenya, Africa, and taught GED classes to recovering ex-convicts. After leaving Children's ministry in 2006, Mr. King taught art classes at Legacy Christian Academy until Dec. of 2019. He leaves a stunning and eternal legacy of passion and love for the hearts of children. He is preceded in death by his parents Thelma M. and Otto G. C. King. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Sylvia "Kris" King; daughter, Serena N. King; son, Benjamin L. King III; grandchildren, Amanda D. King-Ruediger and Tyler R. Ruediger; and great-grandchildren, Erik B. Balogh and Madison B. Wintlend. A celebration of his life will be held at 3 pm Saturday, March 7,2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, Alamogordo, NM. The family would like to express our thanks for the care and support of Ambercare Hospice team and the many friends and family who poured out their hearts via personal visits, facebook messages, cards, and letters. Your presence, messages, and prayers meant so much to him during his final weeks.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020