|
|
Bessie Sanchez
Alamogordo - Bessie Mary Baca Sanchez, 93, was received by our Heavenly Father on Friday, February 28, 2020. She passed peacefully among family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carmen and Eliza Baca, her husband of 63 years Ismael V. Sanchez, her daughter Gloria Marie Sanchez Chavez, her grandson Rogelio A. Calderon and her grandson Danois J. Calderon.
She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Baca Sanchez, Patricia (Richard) Baca, Helen Sanchez, Susan (Ed) Solis and sons Ishmael (Diane) Sanchez, John (Anna) Sanchez, James (Angela) Sanchez and Mark Sanchez. And 29 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren.
Her life was her husband and her children. She is credited with bringing her husband back to health after he returned, from WWII as a POW for 2 years. Her love and commitment to her husband inspired him to have a purposeful life.
A descendant of Captain Saturino Baca, Father of Lincoln County and a descendant of the founders of the Village of La Luz. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She was very civic minded and was involved in numerous church and community activities. She was the majordoma along side of her husband at Nuestra Senora de La Luz for many years, along with being a Parish Council Member, the Director of Religious Education and taught Catechism for numerous years even in her hone when there was no available space at the church.
Our mother was also an advocate for children. She acted on her believe that in order to make the world a better place for her own children she had to make it a better place for all children. Although a dedicated mother, she found time to attend college night classes.. A natural born artist, she passed that talent on to her children and grandchildren. She was a kindergarten teacher for many years and started the first Head Start Program in La Luz. She was involved with Cubs Scouts as Den mother for several years. Whatever community activity or group she was involved in she ensured that her children attended with her.
A natural chef, she enjoyed cooking, baking, canning and making her own recipes. Once you tasted her cooking or baking you wanted more and the recipe for them. It was her hearts delight to share her cooking with you.
Bessie's Life Celebration will begin with Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm followed by the rosary at 7:00 pm, at Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church, La Luz, NM. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by the burial at La Luz Catholic Cemetery, La Luz, NM.
Pallbearers will be Ishmael (Richie) Sanchez, Anthony Chavez, John Sanchez Jr., Phillip Baca, Nathan Calderon, Scott (Justus) LeFevre. Honorary Pallbearers are Christine Trujillo, Julie Sanchez, Jennifer Sanchez, Almitra Sanchez, Maria Calderon, Grace Telles, Elena Calderon ,Monica Sanchez Teresa Aboytes, Hope Hunke, Patricia (Tissa) Chavez, Anna LeFevre, Johanna Sanchez.
The Sanchez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020