Betty Jean Harrison


1940 - 2019
Betty Jean Harrison

Canyon - Betty Jean Harrison, 79, of Canyon, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Cremation has taken place and her family will have a graveside memorial service in Cheyenne, OK where Betty will be buried with her husband, Troy. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.

Betty was born on April 13, 1940 in Winslow, AZ to Hiram F. Farrow and Genevieve Waite. She married Troy Lee Harrison on June 14, 1958 in Albuquerque, NM.

She spent many years working as an office manager.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy L. Harrison and her parents, Jean and Ray Bradley of Tularosa, NM and Hiram F. Farrow of Holbrook, AZ.

Survivors include her two sons, Lyndon L. Harrison and wife Bernadette and Terry Harrison and wife Maureen; grandchildren, Justin Harrison, Brenna Garris and husband Enoch, Clint L. Harrison, and Jamie McKnight and husband Travis; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Isaiah McKnight; sister, Sandra Shaver; brother, Conley Bradley; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
