Bill Dee Abney
{ "" }
Bill Dee Abney

Tularosa - Bill Dee Abney, 68, passed away on November 26, 2020 in Tularosa, New Mexico. He was born on January 2, 1952 in Levelland, Texas to Homer and Willis (Taylor) Abney.

Survivors include his wife, Oropajita Abney; two sons, Bryan Scott Abney (Diane), Bill Abney, Jr. (Jennifer); and his seventeen grandchildren that were the light of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Edwin Abney, and his mother, Willis Smith Abney.

The Abney family has entrusted their loved one to the care of PCS Direct Cremation Service to direct the funeral services. Cremation will take place at PCS.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.cremation-pcs.com.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
