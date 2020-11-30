1/
Bill Dee Abney
1952 - 2020
Bill Dee Abney

Tularosa - Bill Dee Abney, 68, passed away on November 26, 2020 in Tularosa, New Mexico. He was born on January 2, 1952 in Levelland, Texas to Homer and Willis (Taylor) Abney.

Survivors include his wife, Oropajita Abney; two sons, Bryan Scott Abney (Diane), Bill Abney, Jr. (Jennifer); and his seventeen grandchildren that were the light of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Edwin Abney, and his mother, Willis Smith Abney.

The Abney family has entrusted their loved one to the care of PCS Direct Cremation Service to direct the funeral services. Cremation will take place at PCS.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.cremation-pcs.com.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PCS - Alamogordo
503 Mayflower Rd.
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-437-3002
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
December 1, 2020
Pajita & Family,
My deepest condolences to you and your family. May your memories of Bill help you cope with his passing. My prayers are with each of you. I often think of when all four of us would get together for a game of cards. Those were great times.
Lucille Saenz Sanchez
Family
November 30, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Bill
Donnie Lane
Family
November 30, 2020
I want to send my prayers God's blessing the family, I enjoyed all the times when I saw Bill he was a great man has a wonderful wife that he cherished oh, he also loved his grandchildren and his children very much I'm going to miss the little guy may he rest in peace and hold the gate open we're all behind you. God bless you p a j i t a.
Oscar Lopez
Friend
November 28, 2020
Enjoyed working with Bill on day shift Main Bank for many years. He was a great coworker and friend to many of us. So sorry for your loss.
Gloria Gayle Nanz
