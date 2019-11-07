|
Bill Morgan
My brother, Bill Morgan, passed away on October 23, 2019. I have many thoughts about him, but I have to say, many of these thoughts make me laugh hysterically. He was a funny man, very intelligent, and someone who loved his privacy. I will love him always.
Major Tommy Morgan, USAF wanted to contribute to his uncle's obituary, and wrote:
William "Bill" Denman Morgan was born on February 18, 1950 in Providence County, Rhode Island to Phyllis and Thurman Morgan. Bill passed away with family and friends by his side, in an Alabama hospice on October 23, 2019, at the age of 69, due to heart surgery complications.
Bill spent his later years as a retired journalist in Cullman, Alabama, though he grew up and spent his formative years in Alamogordo, NM. Bill was a graduate of Alamogordo High School's class of 1968.
Bill's work in media began when he opened an independent photo studio in Gallup, NM, where he focused on southwestern scenic and landscape photography. Soon after his shop's opening, the local news publication hired Bill as a reporter and photographer after his work caught their attention.
Bill's work in journalism took him to various publications throughout his life to include Kalispell, MT; Sweetwater, TX; Alamogordo, NM; Durant, OK, and finally Cullman AL, where he worked and transitioned into a quiet, peaceful retirement. Bill especially enjoyed his time working for the Alamogordo Daily News, as it was his opportunity to contribute to the coverage of his hometown. Family and friends boastfully refer Bill's professional style as an "old school journalist " in an ode to his traditional, quality news reporting.
Bill joins his parents in the afterlife and is survived by his two brothers, Ted and Don, sister, Debbie Foster and her husband, Chuck Foster, nieces, Maggie Mae Britton, Julia Morgan, Jessica Barry, and Jenna Morgan. There are two nephews surviving him, Major Tommy Morgan, Phillip Morgan, and his wife, Melissa. He also had an ex-wife, Debi Morgan, and a special friend, Dawn Abbott, who was his good and gentle caregiver to the end of Bill's life.
There will not be a funeral service arranged for Bill. Instead, he had asked for cremation, and at a later date, to plan a small family service, to scatter his ashes in his favorite fly-fishing river in Montana.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019