Billie Daniel
Alamogordo, NM - Billie M. Daniel (Mom Mom), 98, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Billie was born on October 9, 1921, in Powell, Missouri to William LaFette and Tilda Frazier. Billie was the youngest of ten children.
She worked for Boeing Aircraft as a riveter and at the bolt factory before signing up with the Civilian Conservation Corps for Mechanics School in Nebraska. Upon completing mechanics school, Billie was sent to Minnesota. Her first job was to remove the bolted-on tracks of a half-track vehicle while a skeptical male audience watched. Billie found a big cheater bar and removed and reinstalled those tracks, and her ability as a mechanic was never tested again. Billie joined the Women's Army Corps (WAC) in 1943 and was sent to be an ambulance driver that carried wounded soldiers from Stout Field, 22 miles away, to Billings General Hospital at Fort Harrison, Indiana. Billie was honorably discharged from service in 1945.
Billie met her husband, Edgar Daniel, while they both were stationed at Fort Harrison and later relocated to Alamogordo and started their family. The family moved to Oscura, and later to Socorro, to be closer to his work. After his retirement, they moved back home to Alamogordo in 1978, where Billie enjoyed raising and riding quarter horses. Billie was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar (Danny) Daniel; daughter Sue Daniel and granddaughter Danna Lee Daniel.
Mom Mom is survived by her daughters, Connie Daniel and Sharon Garofano and husband Stephen of Alamogordo; son Jack Daniel and wife Kathryn of Greenfield, IN; granddaughter, Tiffany Ward and husband Riley of Taylor, AZ; great-grandsons Billy Daniel of Alamogordo, Clete Tyrell Powell and wife Ashlyn of Las Cruces; Tate and Stetson Ward of Taylor, AZ; great-great-grandchildren Savannah, Lillian, Hailey and Abel Daniel of Alamogordo; great-nieces and nephew who kept in touch; and many dear friends.
A Rosary and Mass for Billie M. Daniel will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 Delaware Avenue. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 1300 First Street.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Veterans' charity.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020