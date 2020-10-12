1/1
Bob "Fat Bob" Watkins
1942 - 2020
Las Cruces - Bob Watkins "Fat Bob", age 77, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 surrounded by his family in Las Cruces, NM. He was born December 5, 1942 in Alamogordo, NM to Christine Watkins Abanate and Gene Watkins. He was a lifetime resident of Alamogordo, NM and an owner/operator of a local Harley Davidson authorized parts dealer and shop, Fat Bob's Cycles, from 1980 until his retirement in 2005. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and an avid deer and elk hunter, never missing a single hunt any year until his death.

He is survived by his daughter Cheri Arellano, grandson Justin Turner, granddaughter Ashtin Sifuentes (Sam), great grandson William Turner, great granddaughter Gabriel, brother Steve Abanate (Carrie), brother Ronnie Abanate, sister Pat Stewart, and brother Ron Jett (Susan). Also survived by several nieces and nephews including Sean Jett (Tracy), Shelly Jett McEntire (husband Kelly), KellyAnn Jett-Reynolds (Donnie), Shane Jones, Shawna Stewart Thompson (Troy), also other numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Christine Abanate and stepdad Joe Abanate who raised him from the time he was young. His ashes will be interred, and graveside services will take place at Monte Vista Cemetery, Alamogordo, NM on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Otero County Animal Shelter or Toys for Tots.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Monte Vista Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
