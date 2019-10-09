|
|
Bradley J Williams
Alamogordo - Bradley J. Williams, long time resident of Otero County and Alamogordo passed away on October 5, 2019.
Brad, enjoyed the surrounding area of southern New Mexico that he decided to make it his home in the early 1970's. He was a strong believer in an individual's rights under the Second Amendment for an persons right to bear arms. His life was dedicated to helping support and defend his country by serving in the United States Air Force, as a police officer for the City of Alamogordo, and as a Border Patrol Agent for over 30 years. After retiring from the Border Patrol, Brad continued to work as a fire arms instructor for Home Land Security for an additional five years in Artesia, NM.
Brad seemed at times to be a loner but in fact was a true friend to many fellow Border Patrol Agents and other law enforcement officers within the surrounding area to include El Paso, Lincoln and Chaves counties. During his final years Brad ran a military surplus sales and participated in numerous gun shows throughout southern New Mexico.
Brad was born in Niles, Michigan on May 29, 1947 to Peter and Sammie Williams. He is survived by his son John of Alamogordo, his brother Warren and sister in-law Shirley of Niles, Mi. He was proceeded in death by his parents. Brad also leaves many extended family members and dear friends throughout the community.
Brad will be returned to Niles, Mi where he will be with his family and friends where he grew up with. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to remember Brad and his impact on the community as well as his family and friends.
In remembrance of Brad it is requested that a donation be made to local cancer societies' in helping to find a cure in the future. Brad will be missed but never forgotten.
The Williams family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019