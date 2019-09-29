|
Bud Barney
Alamogordo - Ashbel H Barney, 89, passed away on September 23, 2019 in Mescalero, New Mexico. He was born on
January 17, 1930 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Ashbel and Georgana Barney.
Bud retired from the United States Air Force in 1971. He remained in Alamogordo where he married and opened up his own business, Bud's Custom Exhaust, which remained open for 17 years until he retired again in 1995. He enjoyed spending his time with family, camping, fishing, and working on vehicles. He was a wonderful and happy man who always had a smile on his face, and a wild and funny story to tell. He will be missed greatly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ashbel H Barney; mother, Georgana Barney; sister, Alberta Holden; brother, Ted Barney; and his beloved wife of 35 years, Belva Sue Barney.
Bud is survived by his son, Bronco Woloshen; daughter, Virginia "Dolly" Barney; son, Rick Barney; sons, Allen, John and Larry Cupples; daughter, Tiny Crutchfield; and all of their spouses. He is also survived in death by his sister, Nancy Blanchard; sister, Peggy Duncan; sister, Alice Harvey; sister, Janet Strickland; and brother, Bob Barney. He was a proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services following at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Barney family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019