Carla Jean (Mullins) Clark



Alamogordo - Carla Jean (Mullins) Clark, 64, of Alamogordo, NM passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2020 from heart complications.



She is preceded in death by her mother Lois Darlene (Mayfield) Mullins, father, Burdette Leroy Mullins and her 2 older brothers Gerry Lee Mullins and LeRoy Mullins.



Carla is survived by her only daughter Brittany Clark of Alamogordo NM; her younger brother, Rodney and Michelle Mullins of Alamogordo, NM; Sister in law Sheree Mullins of Aztec, NM; nephews Jeremy and Cariss Mullins of Mesa, AZ ; Jerry Lee Mullins of Colorado Springs, CO; Josiah Benison of Seattle, WA; Alexander and Jessica Killebrew of Fort Riley, KS; Gabriel and Myrna Killebrew of Alamogordo, NM; Levi and Millie Killebrew of Tularosa, NM; and nieces Rhianna and Trenton Allen of Ferndale, MD; Dylan Mullins of Alamogordo, NM; as well as her many great nieces and nephews.



Carla was born on May 24, 1956 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She grew up in and around Colorado and New Mexico, then finally settled in Alamogordo in 1993. She worked for many years as an office manager, and bookkeeper for several companies. More recently, she worked for Foxworth Galbraith Lumber Company for the last 3 years. She also served as the volunteer VFW auxiliary president, and other offices, for which she was immensely proud of.



Carla left this world far too early for us and although our arms are empty and ache to hug her again, our hearts are filled with love and appreciation for her, as our minds are flooded with countless memories we will always cherish.



It is impossible to know Carla without knowing how much she loved her daughter Brittany. Nothing could make her eyes sparkle more or face light up quite like Brittany. There was so much more than a mother/daughter relationship between them and so much more like an eternally bonded pair. Best friends, sisters, twins, they just went together- like peanut butter and jelly! Anyone who was fortunate enough to witness that special bond over the years between them has been taught a valuable lesson in unconditional love by a mother who loved her daughter beyond mortal comprehension.



She was a hard worker who enjoyed being with people. Many relatives remember her infectious and contagious laugh, not ever wanting to leave her company, and feeling so loved and instantly welcomed by her. She gave selflessly of her time and enjoyed playing games and helping others any way she could.



If you were fortunate enough to know Carla, you loved her for her kind and caring soul. She always went out of her way to make sure you could tell how much she loved you. She was too busy making sure you knew she listened to you, that you felt loved and cared for by her, had a handmade quilt from her, had enough food, and that you felt checked up on. She was a fantastic listener and was always ready to check back on any problem you brought to her attention. Her heart was pure, gentle and there was not a mean bone in her body. She loved life and was always happy. Plus, she was hilarious and so many conversations ended in the inability to stop laughing.



Carla was an extraordinary party planner and often spent time making sure holidays and birthdays were celebrated not just sufficiently but extravagantly. She had a great talent for making people feel at ease and comfortable. Any needs expressed to her were immediately solved or plans were made to solve them. She would be happy giving anything she had to help you.



Although it's never been formally proven, her first true love, Toby Keith, took up more of her thoughts and obsession (and picture space) than her actual child, Brittany, who doesn't resent that at all in any way.



Carla was as bright and warm as her favorite color, yellow and her big bold earring collection will never be rivaled. She will forever be remembered by those that loved her most. Her loving and giving spirit is carried on in the lives of the people who will remember her daily. Her final gift was given to strangers who received the only gift she could pass on after her death via her organ and tissue donation.



Legal disclaimer **any and all acquired (either legally or otherwise) menus, bags, tableware, so on and so forth from any and all restaurants, bars, hotels so on and so forth are now the official property of the Carla Clark Museum and Mausoleum and all rightful owners will cease in attempting to repossess such items. Visitors are welcome.



No official services will be held at Carla's request, but any monetary support, love or condolences will gladly be received by her daughter, Brittany. Peace out! Nanu Nanu!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store