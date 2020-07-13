Carlos Gonzalez
High Rolls, NM - Mr. Carlos "Car" Gonzalez died in High Rolls, New Mexico at the age of 70.
Carlos F. Gonzalez is survived by his wife, Belinda M. Gonzalez of High Rolls and his daughter, Jessica D. Gonzalez.
Carlos F. Gonzalez was born on April 11, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to Virginia and Carlos Gonzalez. He graduated from Devry with a degree in Electronics. He married Belinda M. Gonzalez June 23, 1999 after they moved from Chicago to New Mexico. After moving to Cloudcroft, NM, Carlos began working for Apache Point Observatory as an electronic tech. His children remember him as a father with a heart of gold.
Carlos was accomplished as a nuclear electronic tech and often taught his talent to the young men at White Sands Missile Range. He was a generous, witty and dedicated individual who loved life, motorcycles and the fire department in High Rolls and who was passionate about helping others. He was an active and dedicated member of the High Rolls Fire Department where he often volunteered.
A reception will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.
A reception will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.
