Carol Elva Paul
- - October 1939 - August 2019
Carol Paul passed away peacefully at her Alamogordo home on August 19 in the care of her beloved daughter, Heather, and Alamogordo Hospice. Carol moved to High Rolls from Florida 20 years ago with her dear companion, Glenn Earl. She faithfully and lovingly served the Alamogordo community for two decades as an Alamogordo Hospice volunteer and a Pink Lady with the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. Carol was a dedicated member and supporter of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Otero County and served on the Fellowship's board of directors for many years.
A celebration of life will be held in Carol's honor on Thursday, August 29th at 4:30 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1010 E. 16th St., Alamogordo. All who wish to celebrate her life are welcome. In lieu of flowers, Carol and her family request that donations be sent to Kitty City (a cat rescue, no kill facility), 56 Danley Ranch Rd., Alamogordo, NM 88310. http://kittycitynm.com/
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019