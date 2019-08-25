Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:30 PM
Unitarian Universalist Church
1010 E. 16th Street
Alamogordo, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Elva Paul


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Elva Paul Obituary
Carol Elva Paul

- - October 1939 - August 2019

Carol Paul passed away peacefully at her Alamogordo home on August 19 in the care of her beloved daughter, Heather, and Alamogordo Hospice. Carol moved to High Rolls from Florida 20 years ago with her dear companion, Glenn Earl. She faithfully and lovingly served the Alamogordo community for two decades as an Alamogordo Hospice volunteer and a Pink Lady with the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. Carol was a dedicated member and supporter of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Otero County and served on the Fellowship's board of directors for many years.

A celebration of life will be held in Carol's honor on Thursday, August 29th at 4:30 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1010 E. 16th St., Alamogordo. All who wish to celebrate her life are welcome. In lieu of flowers, Carol and her family request that donations be sent to Kitty City (a cat rescue, no kill facility), 56 Danley Ranch Rd., Alamogordo, NM 88310. http://kittycitynm.com/
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.