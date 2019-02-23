|
Carol Marie Bruce, 69
Carol Marie Bruce, 69, passed away on February 17, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico due to a long term illness. She was born on February 4, 1950 in Jacksonville, Florida to John and Winnie (Hewett) Deegan.
Carol received her Masters Degree in Special Education through New Mexico State University. She taught special education for 35 years in both New Mexico and Texas. She never had children of her own, but said she had 35 every day. Carol was an adventurer, an amateur biologist, and she had a living exhibit, baby hedge hogs and an aquarium in every classroom. She enjoyed RVing and collecting rocks, but most of all she loved her dogs Suki and Casey.
Carol is survived by her sister, Frankie Davis of Alamogordo; nieces, Amber Moffett, April Bright, Jessica Harrison, Taylor Robinette, and Finley Robinette; nephews, John Moffett, Jake Moffett, Jayden Bright, and Jordon Moffett.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Winnie Deegan and sister, Melody Chesman.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
The Bruce family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019