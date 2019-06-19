Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Fuertsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Jean Fuertsch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Jean Fuertsch Obituary
Carolyn Jean Fuertsch

Independence, MO - Carolyn Jean Fuertsch age 86, of Independence, MO, passed away on March 15, 2019. Jean was born in Alamogordo, NM.

She was very involved in church, and loved singing and playing the piano. She and her husband, Ray, enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs. Jean was very kind and helpful to all. Jean was chosen to be The Sun Princes of 1949, representing Alamogordo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Julia Gillis; husband, Ray Fuertsch; son, Bobby Dean; and sister, Petie Dollins.

She is survived by Debbie and J.D. Holbird of McAllen, TX, Tammy and Wiley Shoemaker of Henryetta, OK; grandchildren, Leslie and Jay Yado of McAllen, TX, and Dean and Sarah Holbird of Tulsa, OK; great-grandchildren, Niko Yado and Ava Holbird; three nieces and one nephew; and several beloved family members. She will be missed dearly.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.