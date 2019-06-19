|
|
Carolyn Jean Fuertsch
Independence, MO - Carolyn Jean Fuertsch age 86, of Independence, MO, passed away on March 15, 2019. Jean was born in Alamogordo, NM.
She was very involved in church, and loved singing and playing the piano. She and her husband, Ray, enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs. Jean was very kind and helpful to all. Jean was chosen to be The Sun Princes of 1949, representing Alamogordo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Julia Gillis; husband, Ray Fuertsch; son, Bobby Dean; and sister, Petie Dollins.
She is survived by Debbie and J.D. Holbird of McAllen, TX, Tammy and Wiley Shoemaker of Henryetta, OK; grandchildren, Leslie and Jay Yado of McAllen, TX, and Dean and Sarah Holbird of Tulsa, OK; great-grandchildren, Niko Yado and Ava Holbird; three nieces and one nephew; and several beloved family members. She will be missed dearly.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on June 19, 2019