Carolyn Wagner
Alamogordo - Carolyn Adalee Wagner passed away on October 1, 2020. She was born December 24, 1939 near Soper, Oklahoma to Andrew Martin and Mary Alice Talley.
Carolyn moved to Roswell, New Mexico when she was five where she graduated from Roswell High School and married Albert Lee Wagner Sr. in 1957. She worked as an office manager/bookkeeper for her father's and Albert's construction businesses.
Carolyn was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader and was a member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) for over 50 years. Carolyn's passion in life was her family and she attended every event possible with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Gwendolynn (David) Sanders and Albert (Cathy) Wagner Jr.; her grandchildren, Randy (Danielle) Wagner and Cristi (Christian) Renaud. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Landon and Alexis Wagner, and Maeve and Holden Renaud; her brother, Jerry (Sandra) Talley; brother-in-law, Jerry Cole and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary Alice Talley; her husband, Albert Wagner Sr. and her sister, Marian Cole.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9 to 9:45 am at Alamogordo Funeral Home, 2301 E. First Street, Alamogordo, NM.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Alamogordo Funeral Home with interment at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Wagner family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org
.