|
|
Cassie Mae Tyler
Alamogordo - Cassie Mae Tyler 81, passed away peacefully at her home March 8, 2019. Cassie was born December 2, 1937 in Carlsbad, NM, to Henry Eugene & Geraldine Willoughby. She was raised with her three surviving sisters, Betty Wood of Tularosa, NM; Susie Wilson of Glendale, AZ; and Hallie Willoughby of Irvine, CA.
She graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1955. She married her husband Douglas W. Tyler, who was stationed at Fort Bliss, TX, when they met, and later married in Anthony, NM. They soon started their family and moved abroad, following his military career. Cassie enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She was a very loving mom that welcomed and even raised others as her own. She made friends where ever she went and enjoyed long conversations. Cassie was a member of the Church of Christ, attending as often as she could. She had many friends from the Church, whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed potlucks and any other opportunity to socialize with her brothers and sisters in Christ. Cassie enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for caves, gold mining and camping. She went out of her way to make Christmas and birthdays special for her kids, grandkids and great grandkids She loved cooking huge meals for her family at get togethers; a particular family favorite to make was her Chili Rellenos. Cassie also had a great sense of humor and was known for her never-ending practical jokes. She was a unique lady.
Cassie was blessed to have a big family and group of friends who loved her dearly. She is now in peace with her family members who preceded her to heaven, to include: her Father, Henry Eugene Willoughby; Mother, Geraldine Willoughby; Husband, Douglas Walton Tyler, Sons Michael and John Tyler and her grandson Corey Kruse.
Cassie is survived by her siblings Betty Wood, Susie and her husband James Wilson and Hallie Willoughby; Cassie's children, Kenneth, Dennis, Angela and Kelly Tyler; her grandchildren; Jason Tyler, Samantha Fuentes, Zachary Barraza, Sarah & Cameron Tyler; and her great grandchildren Kelly Tyler Waddell, Brandon & Addison Kruce and Imya & Ilijuah Dennis as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for March 15, 2019 at 10 am at Alamogordo Funeral Home. Burial service is scheduled for March 16, 2019 at 11 am at Pinon Cemetery, Pinon, NM.
The Tyler family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019