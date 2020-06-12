Cecilia Mendias
Alamogordo - Cecilia Roacho de Mendias, 60, passed away June 4, 2020 with her family at her side.
She was born in Jimenez, Chih, MX on November 23, 1959. She was raised in the small town of Villa Coronado where she met her future husband Gerardo Mendias. They married on August 17, 1979 and moved to High Rolls, NM in 1980. They had 4 beautiful children together. Cecilia was a hard worker who loved to cook and was famous for her tamales. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a diligent preacher and teacher of the Bible and enjoyed her service as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She looked forward to seeing the promise in Revelation 21:3,4 being fulfilled on the earth.
Cecilia is survived by her husband of 40 years, Gerardo "Lalo" Mendias, her daughter Karina Corn, son-in-law Jacob Corn, grandchildren Ashton, Colton, Gabriela, and Lilianna Corn, son Adan Mendias, grandchildren Zoey and Macy Mendias, daughter Denise Taylor, son-in-law Elijah Taylor, daughter Angelica Soto, son-in-law Javier Soto, granddaughter Aracely Soto, her sisters and brothers and nephews and nieces and many beloved friends.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.