Charles Eric Graham, Ph.D, D.Sc
La Luz - Charles Eric Graham, Ph.D, D.Sc, of La Luz, NM passed away on December 9, 2019.
Dr. Graham was born on July 19, 1938 in Hertford, Hertfordshire, England. He received his Bachelor of Science and his doctorate in zoology from the University of Birmingham, Birmingham, England. He came to the United States in 1964 when he was awarded a post-doctoral fellowship in the Department of Anatomy at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.
He was honored to join the Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia in 1965 providing him the opportunity to explore the natural world of the Southeastern United States. In 1978 his dream of living in the American West became a reality when he accepted the position of Deputy Director at ICES of Albany Medical College, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. In 1981 the research facility became the Primate Research Institute of New Mexico State University. During his research years as a primatologist, Dr. Graham wrote the scientific book, "Reproductive Biology of the Great Apes." With James Bowen, DVM, he co-wrote "Clinical Management of Infant Great Apes."
Later in his career Dr. Graham worked in research administration at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Upon retirement he returned to New Mexico and the canyon property he loved. He was a devoted naturalist, and over the decades of ownership, he took pride in having protected and restored his land to its natural Chihuahuan desert vegetation.
In 2009 he became involved in supporting the Tarahumara Relief Fund for the Survival and Economic Independence of the Tarahumara Indians. Across New Mexico, he organized the piano concerts given by Romayne Wheeler, a classical pianist who performed to raise funds for a medical center in the village of Retosachi in the Copper Canyon region. Each year he made a seven-hour four-wheel drive journey from the town of Creel, Chihuahua, to the settlement, taking tools and supplies for agriculture and water storage projects. He studied the indigenous culture in depth, and became friends with many villagers who invited him to participate in traditional festivals, and to attend the men's famous kick ball race, Rarajipari. Charles collected Asian Hindu and Buddhist art and antiquities and spent hours studying the iconography and documenting the provenance and writing descriptions of each piece. Dr. Graham is survived by his wife, Flora DuBose Graham of La Luz, his son, John Kennedy DuBose Graham of Los Angeles, CA., a sister Jill Graham Creevy of Berkshire, England, and three nephews.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Feb. 21 to Mar. 1, 2020