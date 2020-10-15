Charles J. Edgerton



Timberon - Charles Edgerton (Charlie or CJ) 95, of Timberon, NM passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Sedan, KS on April 25, 1925. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Sandra L. Edgerton; daughter Jeanette and husband Jack Cox of Mountain Home, ID; stepdaughters Terri and husband David Casstevens of Barry, TX; and Vikki Hineline of El Paso, TX; grandchildren Crystal, Jasmine, Casey, Desiraye, Kiahna, Jolene, Gerald, Julia, and Christopher; great-grandchildren Skieler, Erik, Destiny, Ian, Sophia, Carson, Stephanie, Lee, Jack, Jennie, Derek and John. He was preceded in death by parents Charley and Marie (Beazer) Edgerton; daughter Susan Jacobs and son Edgar Thomas Edgerton.



He was a WWII Navy veteran and was a quiet, gentle and knowledgeable man who was happiest when building or fixing something and he was master at both. For those who knew him, please take a few moments to recall your personal memories of this exceptional man.



Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Timberon Volunteer Fire Dept/EMS or Animal Village, Alamogordo, NM.









