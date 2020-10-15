1/1
Charles J. Edgerton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Edgerton

Timberon - Charles Edgerton (Charlie or CJ) 95, of Timberon, NM passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Sedan, KS on April 25, 1925. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Sandra L. Edgerton; daughter Jeanette and husband Jack Cox of Mountain Home, ID; stepdaughters Terri and husband David Casstevens of Barry, TX; and Vikki Hineline of El Paso, TX; grandchildren Crystal, Jasmine, Casey, Desiraye, Kiahna, Jolene, Gerald, Julia, and Christopher; great-grandchildren Skieler, Erik, Destiny, Ian, Sophia, Carson, Stephanie, Lee, Jack, Jennie, Derek and John. He was preceded in death by parents Charley and Marie (Beazer) Edgerton; daughter Susan Jacobs and son Edgar Thomas Edgerton.

He was a WWII Navy veteran and was a quiet, gentle and knowledgeable man who was happiest when building or fixing something and he was master at both. For those who knew him, please take a few moments to recall your personal memories of this exceptional man.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Timberon Volunteer Fire Dept/EMS or Animal Village, Alamogordo, NM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved