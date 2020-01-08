|
Charles Norman Dennett
Alamogordo - Charles Norman Dennett III, MSgt USAF-Ret, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Alamogordo, NM on December 27, 2019.
At his request, no services will be held.
Charles N. Dennett III was born October 16, 1932 in Amesbury Massachusetts to Charles and Nancy (Gould) Dennett. He grew up in Amesbury Mass and South Hampton, NH where he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, and fishing. Attending school at Sanborn Seminary in Kingston, NH he had the distinction of being the "Sole Graduate" for the 1950 class. After a year of college at the University of New Hampshire in 1952 he enlisted in the Air Force as an Aircraft Armament Systems Technician. A veteran of the Vietnam War during the Tet Offensive at Bien Hoa AB South Vietnam, he also served at a number of stateside and overseas ADC, TAC, and SAC bases and eventually retired as a MSgt in 1973 at Holloman AFB, NM. He would often talk about his first civilian job working for Cloudcroft Surveyor Gayle Jewell. After leaving surveying he joined the US Civil Service at White Sands Missile Range, as an HVAC mechanic. Like his time with surveying he enjoyed working with the tight-knit crews initially at Rhodes Canyon and later at the Climatics Branch, in 1997 after 22 years in Civil Service he retired in Alamogordo New Mexico. Having a love for his adopted state he studied the history of, and traveled extensively throughout New Mexico. He was a frequent editorial contributor for Alamogordo Daily News, wrote for Range Magazine and fulfilled a life-long dream by writing and publishing three books.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Judith Carol (Blood) Dennett formerly of Redding CA, his brother Ralph and wife Barbara, of Portsmouth, NH, his children John and wife Susan of Dadeville, AL, James and wife Stephanie of Alamogordo, NM, Walter and wife Kim of Arlington, TX, Dorothy her husband Jack, of Clovis, NM, Fred of Alamogordo, NM and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020