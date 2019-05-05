|
|
Charles Templeton
Alamogordo - Charles Edward Templeton (Chuck), 63, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on August 25, 1955 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Howard and Eunice Lorraine (Stout) Templeton .
Chuck was well known for his sense of humor and loved by all who knew him. His great big smile and big blue eyes would brighten up any room. He will be missed, but never forgotten. Charles (Chuck) graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1973, continuing his education at Eastern New Mexico University receiving a degree in Business Management. He worked for Scott Motors and Darnold Plumbing of Alamogordo. Chuck enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, playing pool, watching sports and volunteering at the election polls with his mom.
He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Templeton; mother, Eunice Lorraine Templeton; baby sister, Linda Templeton (passing at birth); grandparents, Warder and Virgie Stout; uncles, Lloyd Stout, Auldra (Bernice) Stout, Vernon (Vivian) Stout, Roy (Kay) Stout, and George (Betty) Stout. He is preceded in death from the Templeton family of Morgantown, WV by William, Paul, Margie and Mary Templeton.
Survivors include surviving Stouts: Aunt Mavis Jean Stout, Uncle Donald and Mary Stout of Elkview, WV; Rendal and wife, Judy Stout of Rootstown, Ohio; and numerous cousins; surviving Templetons: cousins. Paul, Larry, David, Debbie, Pirlo and Tracy Hammerbeck; additional survivors include Kenneth and Kimberly Gallegos of Alamogordo and many more friends around the surrounding area.
The memorial service for Charles Templeton will be held at 10:00 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Timothy Brock officiating.
Burial will follow at Monte Vista Cemetery.
The Templeton family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O'Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services. To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from May 5 to May 8, 2019