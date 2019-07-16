Resources
Charley Wesley Bush

Charley Wesley Bush Obituary
Charles Wesley Bush

Alamogordo - Charles Wesley Bush known to many as "Wes", age 87 went to be with the Lord Jesus on June 30th, 2019.

Mr. Bush was the founder of the Upper Room Outreach, United Christian Fund, Brothers of Christ International. Mr. Bush was the publisher of The Spokesman Newspaper. He was a Minister and published author as well. The Gathering Place Church was founded by Charles W. Bush, Pastor Don Hoffman, and Pastor Mike Belver. Otero Welcome Home Recovery was founded by Charles W. Bush, and Pastor Don Hoffman.

Mr. Bush was preceded in death by his wife Flora Margaret Bush, and his parents C. F. and Delia Delora Bush.

Mr. Bush is survived by his children his son, Randall, and his wife Angela, their children, Jonathan, Jeremiah, and Joshua Bush of Alamogordo, New Mexico. His son, Charles Don and his wife, Jodi Bush of Ft. Worth, Texas.

Memorial Service are scheduled for July 20th at 11:00 AM at The Gathering Place Church, 1601 Hawaii Avenue, Alamogordo, NM.

Mr. Bush will be interned at a later date in Arlington, Texas.

The family ask in lieu of flowers a donation be made to The Gathering Place Church in memory of Wes Bush.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on July 16, 2019
