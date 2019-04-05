|
|
Charliss Randall
Cloudcroft, NM - Charliss Wanell Cook Randall, age 68, passed away on March 27, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior after battling a short illness with cancer. Born October 13, 1950, she was raised in Lovington, New Mexico. She graduated from Lovington High School where she was a member of the high school band supporting the local teams and community. Charliss attended Lubbock Christian College in 1968. She then entered the US Navy in March 1970 serving her country for 20 years.
After retiring to Cloudcroft, New Mexico, Charliss worked in a local store for 12 years. She was a member of the Cloudcroft Light Opera Company. Charliss' theater performances put her in touch with the people of her community. She received an award for her 20 years of contributions to the company. Charliss was also a member of the Cloudcroft Kiwanis Club where she served as President and Lt. Governor of the Southwest District. In 2005 she returned to school and became a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician where she served for 14 years helping and taking care of others.
Left to honor, remember and celebrate her life are her sister, Reva Elaine Cook Lemley; brother Lyndel Cook, (SP) Melody Cook; three nieces, Leaine Lemley Light, (SP) Gordon Light, Nannette Lemley Weaver, (SP) Tim Weaver, Crysta Cook; nephew Colby Cook, (SP) Nancy Cook; four great nieces, Stepfanie Light Carter, (SP) Jonathan Carter, Tazia, Avery, and Khaleesi Cook; one great, great, great niece, Natalie Carter.
An important part of her life in Cloudcroft, were Mark and Cathy Gaffney and their sons whom she considered her grandsons, Jayce and Mason Gaffney, who lovingly considered her their Memaw, and Amy and Glen Nelson with their daughter Ashley.
Preceding her in death were her father, Jerry B Cook and mother, Lillian Cook as well as her bother-in-law, Jerrell Thomas Lemley.
Charliss will be remembered as a bright and shining light. She touched and influenced the lives of family and friends in the various communities and Churches of Christ families from Cloudcroft to Lovington, NM, from the places lived while serving in the Navy to Abilene, TX where she resided with her brother and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130, <https://nmcch.org/donate/>
Graveside service will be on Friday, April 5 at Lovington Cemetery in Lovington, New Mexico.
A memorial service will be held in the Cloudcroft High School gym on Monday, April 8 at 10:00 am.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.hamiltonodell.com.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019