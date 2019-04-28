|
|
Charmayne Helen Davis
Alamogordo - Charmayne Helen Davis, 82, passed away peacefully, Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home in Alamogordo, NM, surrounded by loving family members. She was born June 6, 1936 in Albuquerque, NM to Norma Lee and Cecil Ganzhorn. She spent some early childhood years in Los Angeles, CA, then later in Albuquerque, NM where she graduated high school at Highland High School. She is survived by her daughter Paula Rich-Greenwood of El Paso, TX, her son Marty Shepperd, granddaughter Cori Duran & her husband Robert Duran, her grandson Alejandro, granddaughter Desiree, all of Alamogordo, NM, brother Jack Ganzhorn of Oregon, sister Liz Ganzhorn of Albuquerque, NM, and cousin Bill Bell of Amarillo, TX. In 1957 Charmayne moved to Alamogordo, NM where has remained a residence since then. She worked at White Sands Missile Range for 21 years as a Meteorological Technician, retired, then founded a business, Chars Charms. Charmayne created personally designed jewelry and sold jewelry and other crafts for 20 years at local community craft shows in Alamogordo, Ruidoso, and High Rolls, NM. In addition, she was a talented artist/painter and taught her daughter and family members her creative craft. She is preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Cecil Ganzhorn, her son Randal (Randy) Lee Rich, 1st husband Angelo J. Rich, and 2nd husband Buster (Kenneth) Shepperd. A gravesite memorial will take place on May 4, 2019, 1030 am at Monte Vista Cemetery, Section F, lot 97, grave 2. She will be cremated and her ashes, plus her son Randy's ashes will be buried with her maternal grandmother, Virginia Jennings, per her wishes. Please send flowers to the Alamogordo, Monte Vista Cemetery on May 4, 2019, or you may contribute to a . Thoughts or condolences can be sent to 1004 McKinley Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2019