Chester Vernon Watley



Chester Vernon Watley, born June 23, 1937, passed away in Albuquerque on September 6, 2020.



He is survived by his sons Greg Watley of Phoenix, AX, Charles Watley of Roswell, NM, step-son Matthew E. Watley of El Paso, TX, daughter Laura Watley Fredrick of Chickasaw, OK and seven grandchildren.









