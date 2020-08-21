1/1
Christine Fernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Fernandez

Alamogordo - Christine L Fernandez, 69, our beloved mother, was called home to Heaven on August 18, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1951 in Tularosa, NM to Emilio and Ysidra Montoya. She was a beloved mother, Nana and Great Nana and was always praying for her loved ones. She never missed an opportunity to tell you how much you meant to her and always finished her goodbyes with call me when you get home. Her contagious laugh and goofiness always made you smile and she will be greatly missed by all of us.

Christine is survived by her 3 daughters, Angela (Manny) Morales of Las Cruces, Tammy Mendez of Alamogordo, Monica (Sammy) Cooksey of Alamogordo; her grandchildren she adored, Arty Salazar, Adria Salazar, Christina Henderson, Dezarae (Cisco) Gomez, Valerie (Chance) Irons, Marcus Mendez, Cassandra Vickery, Michael Vickery; her 8 great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Luis, Kattaleya, Nathanuel, Gabriel, Norah, Meelah, Emberlynn; her sisters, Ernestine (Sully) Sullivan, Cathy Montoya, Rosie Diaz; her brothers, Ralph (Linda) Montoya, Michael (Paula) Montoya.

Christine was greeted in Heaven by her parents; her husband, Mario Fernandez; her granddaughter, Marisa Vickery.

The memorial service for Christina Fernandez will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.

The Fernandez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved