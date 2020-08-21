Christine Fernandez
Alamogordo - Christine L Fernandez, 69, our beloved mother, was called home to Heaven on August 18, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1951 in Tularosa, NM to Emilio and Ysidra Montoya. She was a beloved mother, Nana and Great Nana and was always praying for her loved ones. She never missed an opportunity to tell you how much you meant to her and always finished her goodbyes with call me when you get home. Her contagious laugh and goofiness always made you smile and she will be greatly missed by all of us.
Christine is survived by her 3 daughters, Angela (Manny) Morales of Las Cruces, Tammy Mendez of Alamogordo, Monica (Sammy) Cooksey of Alamogordo; her grandchildren she adored, Arty Salazar, Adria Salazar, Christina Henderson, Dezarae (Cisco) Gomez, Valerie (Chance) Irons, Marcus Mendez, Cassandra Vickery, Michael Vickery; her 8 great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Luis, Kattaleya, Nathanuel, Gabriel, Norah, Meelah, Emberlynn; her sisters, Ernestine (Sully) Sullivan, Cathy Montoya, Rosie Diaz; her brothers, Ralph (Linda) Montoya, Michael (Paula) Montoya.
Christine was greeted in Heaven by her parents; her husband, Mario Fernandez; her granddaughter, Marisa Vickery.
The memorial service for Christina Fernandez will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel.
The Fernandez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the services.
