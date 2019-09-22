|
Christopher Earl Tekell
- - Christopher Earl Tekell passed from this life on August 12, 2019. He was born in Anaheim, California on May 21, 1972 to Robert "Bobby" and Susan (Swinford) Tekell while they were stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. Chris was the oldest of three sons born to Susan and Bobby and later became the second-oldest when Bobby and Susan adopted his best friend Loran. Chris lived in Las Cruces and Albuquerque for a time although he considered himself a lifelong resident of Alamogordo. He attended Alamogordo High School graduating in 1990 and graduated from NMSU in Las Cruces with his bachelor's degree in Literature and continued studies for his master's degree until his eye sight began to fail. Chris was born with an eye disease called RP (Retinitis Pigmentosa) that slowly stole his sight. Despite this disease he continued to live his life moving to Albuquerque to work for the Commission for the Blind and continuing his studies at UNM in movies and script writing. As things in life changed Chris moved home to Alamogordo when his eyesight and health made it impossible to work. Even with these changes Chris always smiled and enjoyed being with family and friends. He had an insane amount of knowledge in his head that was put to use in regular games of thought, trivia and six dice. He loved spending time listening to books, tv shows and movies with his family and especially introducing his love of science fiction, comics and collectibles to his niece and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his father Bobby Tekell, his grandparents Bob and Lillian Tekell and Frank and Lois Swinford, his favorite gaming team members uncle and aunt David and Fae Swinford and cousin Venetia "Dawn" Davison.
Chris is survived by his mother, Susan, brothers, Michael (Nicole) Tekell of Alamogordo, NM Stephen (Chelsea) Tekell of Rio Rancho, NM and Loran (Liza) (Katie) Hoffheins of Las Cruces, NM. Uncle Paul (Janelle) Swinford. Alamogordo, NM, Nephews, Mason Tekell, Jordan Swinford and Ren Davison, Nieces, Madison (Maddie) Tekell, Morgain (Ken) Mitchell. In-law family Sue and Delton Baker, Jen, Mike, Alexis and Andrew Spencer (thank you for the rides, visits and care giving), beloved great-Aunts Jessie and Sissy, Uncle Wright and many cousins. Special Friends Lisa McFarland, Jordan Renouard, Mick Sigfreid, Lew and Diane Maestas, and Craig Rosenberry.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial and celebration of Chris will be on Saturday, September 28th at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Room at 4:30 p.m. Dinner provided following.
Chris was an organ donor and even though his retinas were not working his corneas were and his donation will give someone the gift of sight from someone who had none.
The family askes in lieu of flowers please donate to the eyesight charity or animal shelter of your choice.
