Christopher Maynez
Alamogordo - On July 13, 2020, Christopher A. Maynez went to be with our Lord. He was born on February 2, 1977 in Alamogordo, NM to Susie Maynez Duran.
Survivors include his daughter, Haven Maynez and son, Nathaniel Maynez; sisters, Angela Duran, Alexxis Duran and Martha Maynez; brothers, Arturo Duran and Joshua Duran; uncles, Richard Maynez and Marcos (Kathy) Serna; numerous nieces, nephews, great aunts and uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susie Duran; his son, Antonio Lorenzo Maynez, grandparents, Antonio "Tony" and Manuela Serna and Hector Maynez; great grandparents, Lorenzo and Magdalena Estrada and Raymondo and Maria Maynez.
The Maynez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home. Services are pending.
