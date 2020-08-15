1/1
Christopher Todd Carr
Christopher Todd Carr

Christopher Todd Carr, age 41 passed away August 13, 2020, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California

He was born on July 12th, 1979 in Portsmouth, Virginia. As part of a military family, Chris traveled the world with his parents, Colonel Ed and Kim Carr and his brother Samuel. After graduating from Seoul American High School in Seoul, Republic of Korea he joined the Navy and served in Texas. He returned to New Mexico after his service to be near his family. Chris was a talented musician and certified locksmith. Chris is survived by his daughter Hailee of Alamogordo, New Mexico, his spouse Jennifer Almjeld of Harrisonburg, Virginia, his parents, Edgar and Kim of Decatur, Alabama and his brother Samuel (Lea) of Evansville, Indiana. The Alpha Society in Burbank, California is handling the cremation and arrangements for a service in New Mexico are pending.

The family of Chris requests that memorial gifts be designated for a liver transplant at Cedars-Sinai. Memorial gifts can be made online or mailed to Advancement, 8700 Beverly Boulevard, Suite 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048.




Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
