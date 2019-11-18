|
Clare Miller
Alamogordo - Clare Dooley Miller, of Alamogordo New Mexico, passed away on the 14th of November 2019, at the age of 75, after her third bout with cancer. She was the second of three daughters born to John G. and Eva Clare Dooley of Laguna Ranch and Brackettville, Texas.
After graduating from San Marcos Academy, with top honors, she attended The University of Colorado, Trinity University, Sul Ross State College, graduating from Texas Tech University where she was a member of several educational and business organizations, serving as President of Pi Omega Pi, national honorary business education fraternity, was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, national scholarship fraternity, and on the Dean's List graduating in July 1965, at the age of 20. While at Texas Tech she met the love of her life, Shelby Fayne Miller, sweethearts and lifetime partners. They married in 1965, one week after her graduation from Texas Tech and were married 43 years before his death. After a brief stint in Albuquerque, where she was employed by Sandia Lab, they moved to Alamogordo in 1967. They owned and operated many businesses, including the Texaco bulk plant, first automated car wash in Alamogordo, Westwinds Motel (in Artesia), The Satellite Inn, children's' retail clothing store, The Storage Center, numerous retail properties. They developed several subdivisions within the City of Alamogordo, a shopping center, the Counseling Center, Verizon, a mobile home park, constructing service stations. They developed a lot of North Alamogordo, and a subdivision on Florida, the names of streets on North Florida are family names, and financed infrastructure, utilities for subdivisions, working together daily.
Shelby and Clare were very active in civic organizations, including Bridge organizations (she was director of Desert Lakes Bridge Club). She received the Paul Harris Fellow from Rotary. She was the Senior Event Champion at the 2006 World Series of Poker; the first woman to do so in its 37 year history. Clare was also invited to be inducted into the World Poker Hall of Fame. Clare was a two-time cancer survivor. In her later years, she was a modest philanthropist, hoping to help those in need.
Shelby and Clare were the proud parents of Cynthia Fayne Miller and Derek Arlyn Miller, and were active in all of their many school and sports activities. Clare was predeceased by her parents; husband Shelby Fayne Miller in 2009, their daughter Cynthia Fayne Miller in 2017.
Clare is survived by her son Derek, his wife Jessica, and two grandchildren Jordan Faith and Max Shelby of Albuquerque, also two sisters, Dorothy Dooley Brenneman and husband John and their son John Dooley Brenneman all of Midland Texas, Jonnye Glee Dooley of Brackettville, Texas, numerous other nieces and nephews on the Miller side, her sister-in-law Wanda Miller, and longtime friend Jane Roles.
Her charitable donations included Boys' and Girls' club, AHS Basketball scholarships for top academic athletes for both genders, Youth golf, Crime Stoppers, COPE, CAPPED, The Shelby Miller Rotary Club scholarships for business students who are residents of Otero County, Flickinger Center, GCRMC Oncology Center to help the community to avoid going out of town for cancer care, and Grace United Methodist Church for pastoral training and homeless.
She is so appreciative of her longtime care givers and friends, Jeff and Nancy Cook, Lorenzo and Anjelica Rodriguez, Hospice, and other attentive friends.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to any of her favorite charities, listed above, or to the local .
Cremation will take place and her cremains will be interred in the same plot as Shelby (her beloved late husband), together again, next to their daughter Cynthia Fayne, in the family plot in Alamogordo at Monte Vista Cemetery.
Services will be held at Alamogordo Funeral Home on the 24th of November 2019 at 3pm with a luncheon to follow.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
