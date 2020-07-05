Clarence C. Cates III



Clarence C. Cates, III known to all as "Larry" passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, at the age of 69 years.



A native of Alamogordo, Larry will be remembered by many. Larry never knew a stranger. He loved to laugh and make people around him happy. A son, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be greatly missed.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence "Sam" Cates, and Josephine Montoya Cates, and by his beloved nephew Timoteo Melendez. Larry is survived by his brother, Miguel "Mickey" Melendez (Helen), his sisters, Sandra Diesel (George) and Margie Oleson (Rick). Larry will forever be remembered by his four Nephews, AJ, Robert, Ricky and Cassady and his favorite Niece, Sarah and his 10 Great Nieces and Nephews. Larry will be especially missed and fondly remembered by his extended family. His "Brother" cousin and friend, Ralph Montoya and all the Montoya cousins and their families.



It is with great sadness that we say good-bye to our Brother, not forever but for now. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of his life.









