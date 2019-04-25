|
Clifford Smith
Alamogordo - CLIFFORD "Smitty" SMITH, 85
CLIFFORD "Smitty" SMITH, 85, peacefully went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019 in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Clifford 'Smitty" Smith was born on December 23, 1933 in Wilmington, Delaware to Henry and Helen Smith.
CLIFFORD "Smitty" SMITH was a widower twice-over; Martha Smith in 1976 and Betty Smith in 2011. He was preceded in death by his parents (Henry & Helen Smith); a brother, Henry Smith; a sister, Delores White; a child, three (3) grandchildren and one (1) great grandson.
CLIFFORD "Smitty" SMITH is survived by a brother, Gerald T. Smith of Wilmington, Delaware. He is also survived by eight (8) children; twenty-five (25) grand children and forty-four (44) great grandchildren.
CLIFFORD "Smitty" SMITH proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957. His military service had him assigned to various duty stations, among them was Korea. During his military service, he was awarded and decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.
A funeral service will take place on April, 26, 2019 at the Alamogordo Funeral Home Chapel at 1 PM. A graveside service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Cemetery with Military Honors being rendered by USAF Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talons, the USMC-League, and the Patriot Guard Riders of Alamogordo.
Pastor Anthony Torres of Mountain View Assembly of God Church in Alamogordo will officiate the funeral ceremony as well as the graveside service.
The Smith family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the funeral services.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019