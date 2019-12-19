|
Connie Wills
Alamogordo - Connie Sue Jarvis Wills, 69, passed away on December 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Connie was born on September 20, 1950 to Kenneth Jarvis and Juanita Kohlweck. She grew up in Odessa and El Paso, Texas, until 1966, when she moved to Alamogordo and married her husband of 53 years, Allen.
Allen and Connie have four children; James "Bear" and wife Gail, Raymond "Buddie", Jennifer Dawn and husband Steve, Teddy and fiancee Natasha. They have six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and four step great grandchildren.
Connie is also survived by her husband, Allen, her mother, Juanita, sister, Carol of Indiana, Sandy, of Texas, a special sister-in-law, Ruthie of New Mexico, brother-in-law, Dick and wife Deby of Alamogordo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Connie is preceded in death by her dad Ken, stepfather Ray, father-in-law Jim, her loving granny, Eloise, her son, Buddie, brother-in-law, Michael, and grandbaby, Marcelino.
Connie was an avid reader and country music fan. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed nothing more than a good laugh. She had an amazing sense of humor and a fantastic personality. There wasn't anyone who didn't instantly love her when they met her. Connie was a bartender and then a retail flooring specialist for many years. She enjoyed meeting new people. Connie will be missed beyond measure.
"I will see you again, this is not where it ends. I will carry you with me, oh, until I see you again."
There will be a graveside service held for Connie at the Monte Vista Cemetery in Alamogordo on Tuesday, December 31st at 12:00 pm. The Wills family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Alamogordo Funeral Home.
Published in Alamogordo Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, 2019